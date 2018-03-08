Skywalker plunges to death in Sydney CBD

Police have locked down busy Pitt St in the CBD after a man’s death. Picture: Twitter / Ellie Grounds

A MAN has died after he reportedly removed his safety harness and jumped from the Skywalk viewing attraction on the iconic Sydney Tower in front of horrified witnesses.

A New South Wales Police spokesman told news.com.au that emergency services were called to a building on Castlereagh St "following the death of a man" in the CBD, about 2.40pm today.

"It was a self-harm incident and we can't confirm any other details," the spokesman said.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au that paramedics "responded to reports of a man threatening self-harm at Centrepoint Tower" earlier today.

"Two paramedic crews responded and were on scene by 2.45pm," he said

The man was dead on arrival and paramedics left soon after, according to the spokesman.

He said there were also reports of "witnesses in shock".

"Paramedics are providing support to police as required," he said.

Sydney Tower was the scene of a tragedy earlier today. Picture: Julian Andrews.

Sections of Castlereagh and Market Streets, which surround the building, were closed.

News.com.au has contacted Sydney Tower for comment.

The iconic building, also known as Centrepoint Tower, offers an external 'Skywalk experience' as part of a viewing attraction located at the top of the building. The 'Skywalk experience' was constructed in 2005 at a cost of almost $4 million.

"Step out into the open air for a breathtaking 45 minute tour around the outside of Sydney Tower with one of our experienced guides," the site reads.

"You can enjoy the views from the internal Observation Deck before and after your Skywalk tour."

Emergency services were called to Sydney Tower in the CBD about 2.45pm. Picture: Twitter / Ellie Grounds

The tower, which stands at 309m tall, is "ranked as one of the safest buildings in the world", according to the Sydney Tower Eye's website.

"The striking design has made the tower capable of withstanding earthquakes and extreme wind conditions," it reads.

"Open your eyes to the best views in Sydney at the Sydney Tower Eye.

"The breathtaking 360-degree, sky-high views stretch for more than 80km in any direction."

If you need help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.