Sky's the limit: Foundation recognises diligent workers

THE Wacol Endeavour Foundation team are proud of their hard working, enthusiastic staff.

The organisation provides career paths and industry opportunities for people with a disability.

In Wacol, employees work in warehouse packing and dispatch. Their diligence and willingness to learn does not go unnoticed.

Congratulations to Ben Ahquee, Tami Huynh, Brenden Barney and Steven Harley for being nominated as quiet achievers by their supervisors.

Mr Ahquee has been an outstanding member of the Wacol Endeavour community for two years. He works as a Line Assistant on the packing conveyer belt. Mr Ahquee wears a blue hat, which means he is responsible for ensuring workplace guidelines are followed, organising and docking stock, allocating tasks to his team and completing daily paperwork. This role has allowed Mr Ahquee to develop his literacy skills and form strong workplace relationships. "I have a great rapport with lots of the truck drivers and I've met a lot people from different factories and cultures." Mr Ahquee also said that blue hatters set an example for their fellow workers. "I would eventually like to work my way up to being a red hatter. I want to repay Endeavour for the opportunities they have given me here. I enjoy the work and the responsibility here. I believe that if you show people respect, you will receive it in return."

Anna Saxby

Miss Huynh has just finished her 13-week trial with flying colours. She is passionate about working to the best of her ability on the packing line. "For PepsiCo, we pack up five boxes of chips in a larger box. You've got to be fast," she said. Miss Huynh completed work experience with Wacol Endeavour during years 11 and 12 of high school. Freshly graduated, Miss Huynh has applied herself quickly and positively to the workforce. "I work four days a week. I have Tuesdays off. I like to relax on that day and maybe watch TV." Miss Huynh is a wonderful friend and helper to her fellow staff. She has great leadership skills and looks forward to going to work.

Anna Sasxby

Mr Barney is a long-standing member of the community with five years under his belt at Wacol Endeavour. He has a conscientious attitude toward safety protocol and speaks up for his workmates who may be struggling. "When we're weighing open food, we have to wear sleeves, masks, gloves and a coat," he said. Mr Barney is described by his supervisors as a people person. He enjoys helping Endeavour's special events such a barbecues, and attending excursions.

Anna Saxby

Mr Harley has shown great commitment to his training as a Line Assistant. He is very thorough when performing professional development tasks such as metal detector and bag seal checks, completing paperwork and spot cleaning. Mr Harley has been with the Wacol Endeavour family for four years and has formed many meaningful friendships. "One year, we went to Australia Zoo. I enjoy working as a team here at Endeavour."