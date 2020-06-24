Sky’s the limit for energy park’s potential

THE construction of the CopperString Project could unlock a power generation boom with the potential to generate 10 times the power of Windlab's Kennedy Energy Park.

The CopperString project, currently slated for construction in 2021, will kickstart Windlab's second $1 billion energy park in Hughenden, says manager of Windlab's Kennedy Energy Park Martin Vries.

Mr Vries met with figures from Townsville Enterprise at Kennedy Energy Park yesterday to highlight the potential benefits of the CopperString Project on the North West region, as well as Townsville.

The current energy park, 20km east of Hughenden, consists of wind farm turbines, a solar farm and Tesla battery park, and produce enough power to supply the Ergon grid with 50 megawatts of electricity.

"It's a very complex project in a way because it's based on three generating types," Mr Vries said.

"For this area and even for the southern hemisphere as far as I'm aware, this is the first of that kind of project where batteries, solar and wind are combined in one generating facility.

"If I'm correct we are the last project of this size that can hook into this network, that's why we're limited also to 50MW. It's just not capable of taking any more without great difficulty.

"CopperString would open up a complete new market of new generation development, and that's also something Windlab is currently doing in the background in the North West of Queensland. Mr Vries said Windlab's Big Kennedy Park, started several years ago, could generate more than 500MW.

"It's a massive project that was put on hold years ago because there wasn't any infrastructure to put the capacity into the network," Mr Vries said. "That's say 500 to maybe even a 1000MW wind farm project that does rely completely on CopperString to get its energy out of the project into the region."

