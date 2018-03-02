The Bachelor hunk to launch new outdoor gym

A WET weekend was not enough to keep families away from the first of three launch events for Bellbird Park's newest play space on Saturday.

The $1.4 million Tucker Family Park was officially opened for play on Saturday and its 9.2 meter slide was a drawcard for little adventurers.

Descendants of the Tucker family, dairy farmers who lived on the land in the 50s, were also on hand to open the new site of significance.

Tucker Family Park will be opened with a series of launch days across March with fortnightly events to focus on a different element of the space.

The new Tucker Family Park playground at Bellbird Park.

March 10 from 9-11am will promote the new outdoor gym facilities, supplied by KOMPAN Australia, with a Get Fit in the Forest free six week boot camp launch.

Tim Robards, of The Bachelor fame, will be a special guest at the launch.

The founder of The Robards Method, he is highly-regarded in the fitness community and believes you don't need a gym membership to be able to train and keep fit.

Tim Robards will launch the Tucker Family Park outdoor gym on March 10.

"Whether you want to lose weight or simply get fit, you really can train anywhere - KOMPAN's equipment is the perfect addition to any community park, with the unique KOMPAN App helping you to create a training program that is best suited to you, while allowing you to meet new people in the area," Mr Robards said.

"It's great to see a community like Brentwood Forest - who are lucky enough to be surrounded by beautiful outdoor spaces - offer residents such a versatile park. The healthy influence and memories made here will be long lasting," he said.

The new Tucker Family Park outdoor gym at Bellbird Park.

March 24 is for the four-legged family members with the grand opening of the suburb's first off leash dog park.

There will be free dog grooming and dog agility training in the new 1600 sqm pooch park from 9-11am.

Tucker Family Park is at Alesana Drive, Bellbird Park.