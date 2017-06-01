22°
News

Sky-high career on policeman's radar

Myjanne Jensen
| 1st Jun 2017 12:45 PM
Nathan Warriner is enjoying studying Aviation at USQ.
Nathan Warriner is enjoying studying Aviation at USQ.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

After 15 years serving the community on the ground, policeman Nathan Warriner is eager to go airborne.

Mr Warriner is a Senior Constable at the Bayside Patrol Group, but has enrolled at USQ Springfield this year to undertake a Bachelor of Aviation.

The aspiring pilot and father of one said he wants to find a career that combines his passion for law enforcement and flying.

"In recent years there has been more focus on the use of aviation for law enforcement, so I'm hoping that by studying aviation I can get involved in this relatively new area of policing,” he said.　

Mr Warriner is among 45 first-year students enrolled in USQ's Aviation program in Semester 1, 2017.

He said aviation was an exciting study area where USQ students get to work with highly-trained academic staff, including current and former airline pilots.

"This is the first time in my life I am studying something I actually love learning about,” he said.

"The teachers are just as passionate about aviation as the students and are very helpful with any questions we might have.”

He admits balancing full-time work, study and family commitments was initially challenging, but Mr Warriner has never been afraid of hard work.

"I have had some long days, but I'm focussed on succeeding which helps to keep me motivated,” he said.

"As well as the support I get from my family and at USQ, the Queensland Police Service has been integral in making this possible by offering me study assistance and study leave, which I'm very grateful for.”

Mr Warriner said his love for flying developed at a young age when his parents used to take the family to the airport to watch the planes land and take-off.

"We all had a fascination with aircraft and flying to the extent that I now take my son to the airport,” he said.

Topics:  aviation queensland police service usq springfield

Slain policeman Brett Forte's wife tormented at memorial

Slain policeman Brett Forte's wife tormented at memorial

THE wife of slain officer Brett Forte has been tormented by supporters of Rick Maddison outside Toowoomba Police Station this morning.

Family of cop killer says he's no criminal monster

Rick Maddison shot and killed Senior Constable Brett Forte. He was later shot dead by police.

THE family of Rick Maddison has issued a public statement

Panic as eager Ipswich customers rush for premium tickets

CUSTOMER RUSH: Customers are buying premium tickets to the Ipswich Cup fast.

TICKETS to Ipswich's biggest racing event already selling out

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

League legends impart life lessons to combat bullying

Former Dragons star Nathan Blacklock imparts some wise advice to an Ipswich State High School student.

Nathan Blacklock, Mark Toovey and Craig Teevan tour Ipswich schools

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

Don't miss experimental two-piece Milk Buttons

Cameron Bower and Jackson Muir talk about their debut EP.

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

TWO STOREYS OF ROCK SOLID DEFENCE HOUSING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This top of the range family home delivers rock solid investor safety and reliability. Not only are you guaranteed $405 per week (plus CPI increases) come rain...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS FROM...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Offers Over...

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

LUXURIOUS ENTERTAINER ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $465,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!