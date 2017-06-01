Sky-high career on policeman's radar

After 15 years serving the community on the ground, policeman Nathan Warriner is eager to go airborne.

Mr Warriner is a Senior Constable at the Bayside Patrol Group, but has enrolled at USQ Springfield this year to undertake a Bachelor of Aviation.

The aspiring pilot and father of one said he wants to find a career that combines his passion for law enforcement and flying.

"In recent years there has been more focus on the use of aviation for law enforcement, so I'm hoping that by studying aviation I can get involved in this relatively new area of policing,” he said.

Mr Warriner is among 45 first-year students enrolled in USQ's Aviation program in Semester 1, 2017.

He said aviation was an exciting study area where USQ students get to work with highly-trained academic staff, including current and former airline pilots.

"This is the first time in my life I am studying something I actually love learning about,” he said.

"The teachers are just as passionate about aviation as the students and are very helpful with any questions we might have.”

He admits balancing full-time work, study and family commitments was initially challenging, but Mr Warriner has never been afraid of hard work.

"I have had some long days, but I'm focussed on succeeding which helps to keep me motivated,” he said.

"As well as the support I get from my family and at USQ, the Queensland Police Service has been integral in making this possible by offering me study assistance and study leave, which I'm very grateful for.”

Mr Warriner said his love for flying developed at a young age when his parents used to take the family to the airport to watch the planes land and take-off.

"We all had a fascination with aircraft and flying to the extent that I now take my son to the airport,” he said.