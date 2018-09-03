Sky hasn't fallen despite Chemello taking the council reins

ONE week has passed since Greg Chemello became Ipswich's new boss and reports to-date suggest the sky has not fallen.

Most of the fanfare, concern, and warnings leading up to the dismissal of Ipswich City Council now seem a distant memory.

Mr Chemello has hit the ground running, meeting with staff and publicly setting out his priorities.

While he scampers to assess the council's internal cogs, its coalface continues to work as scheduled.

Bins are being collected, road maintenance continues and parks are getting mowed.

Resident's can continue to rightly question why they no longer have elected representatives but I suspect the wrath of the community against the State Government, as predicted by some councillors, will not come to fruition.

It is true, thankfully, Mr Chemello and the councillor-less council has not been tested by disaster or major policy shifts.

Early indications are though that the state-appointed administrator has a laser-sharp focus on sorting the mess out, as evident with the process of winding up of the council's companies stepping-up a gear.

You can expect the floundering CBD company, Ipswich City Properties, to be next in Mr Chemello's firing line.