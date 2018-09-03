Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello.
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
Opinion

Sky hasn't fallen despite Chemello taking the council reins

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Sep 2018 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE week has passed since Greg Chemello became Ipswich's new boss and reports to-date suggest the sky has not fallen.

Most of the fanfare, concern, and warnings leading up to the dismissal of Ipswich City Council now seem a distant memory.

Mr Chemello has hit the ground running, meeting with staff and publicly setting out his priorities.

While he scampers to assess the council's internal cogs, its coalface continues to work as scheduled.

Bins are being collected, road maintenance continues and parks are getting mowed.

Resident's can continue to rightly question why they no longer have elected representatives but I suspect the wrath of the community against the State Government, as predicted by some councillors, will not come to fruition.

It is true, thankfully, Mr Chemello and the councillor-less council has not been tested by disaster or major policy shifts.

Early indications are though that the state-appointed administrator has a laser-sharp focus on sorting the mess out, as evident with the process of winding up of the council's companies stepping-up a gear.

You can expect the floundering CBD company, Ipswich City Properties, to be next in Mr Chemello's firing line.

Related Items

Show More
dismissal editorial greg chemello ipswich city council opinion
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman hospitalised after suspected funnel-web spider bite

    Woman hospitalised after suspected funnel-web spider bite

    News A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after reports a funnel-web spider bit her between the toes.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 8:19 AM
    DRINK DRIVERS: 'Sorry' Ipswich motorist loses license

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: 'Sorry' Ipswich motorist loses license

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the people caught drink and drug driving

    • 3rd Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    News If you need a hero - we know where to find them all

    Hearing set for man caught walking on Ipswich highway

    premium_icon Hearing set for man caught walking on Ipswich highway

    Crime Queensland Police say pedestrians are forbidden on the highway

    Local Partners