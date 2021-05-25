Menu
A trawler skipper has been taken to hospital with head injuries after his vessel lost steering and rang aground in huge swells.
News

Skipper hurt as trawler runs aground in huge swell

by Greg Stolz
25th May 2021 4:58 PM
A trawler has run aground and its skipper taken to hospital after a dramatic mishap in wild seas off the Gold Coast.

The trawler lost steering and was pounded by huge swells off the Gold Coast Seaway early on Tuesday afternoon and began to drift north.

The skipper and a crewman managed to scramble on board a water police vessel, while the trawler beached about 1km north of the seaway on South Stradbroke Island.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue spokesman said skipper suffered 'a fair head injury' and was taken by ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"The trawler would have been getting a good hammering in these conditions but it's about 100 tonne and made of steel so it's not going to go anywhere," he said.

"It's pretty rough out there and we've had to talk a few boats through the seaway."

Beaches across the Gold Coast, including The Spit, were closed to day because of treacherous conditions.

Surfers Paradise, Mermaid and Nobby beaches were also closed as two to three-metre waves pounded the coast.

 

Originally published as Skipper hurt as trawler runs aground in huge swell

