Skip counts on support from lethal NRL recruit

RUGBY LEAGUE: Unflinching Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty remains steadfast in his belief that he can lead the Bluebirds to the promised land in their 100th season.

But he will not do it alone.

As well as a committed effort by every player, it will require the likes of former Wests Tigers second rower Hala Masila to fire.

After arriving from Sydney at the start of the season out of shape, the hulking forward has been enormous in recent weeks as his fitness returned.

O'Doherty said his experience had been invaluable in educating and relieving pressure from his otherwise youthful teammates.

The resolute on-field leader said he would look to Masila for support as Swifts ramped up their march into the finals.

O'Doherty is demanding an improved performance from his Bluebird brothers when they host Norths Tigers in the penultimate round.

Last week, an out of contention West End Bulldogs outfit inspired by the presence of the club's 1979 premiership winners, shirtfronted the Purga pack and handed them a shock defeat.

O'Doherty said the alarming performance was the wake-up call his side needed.

"One hundred per cent I believe we can win the premiership,” he said.

"We've beaten everyone, so that's a plus for us. A lot of Old Boys are still heavily involved in the club. They are really passionate. I think it has been a while since they have won it, so it would mean a lot to everyone to get a win for the club in its 100th year.”

With a final-round clash with Brothers imminent and the finals on the horizon, O'Doherty knows Swifts must be considerably better.

The wholehearted frontrower said his squad was resigned to the fact it could finish no higher than third but intended to knuckle down to secure consecutive triumphs in preparation for the playoffs.

The first leg of that challenge begins on Sunday when they host the Tigers.

O'Doherty enters the fixture wary of Chris Scanlan and Steven West, who cunningly masterminded Norths' late-season charge. He also recognises the danger presented by Anava Fesolai on the edges and the invaluable go forward generated by Ethan Page.

With those threats in mind, he realises defence will be paramount and said Swifts would approach the contest with a do or die attitude.

"We need to work on our marker defence and tighten up around the ruck,” O'Doherty said.

"We know we can score points but we need to able to defend our mistakes and stop them as well.”