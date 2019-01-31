Skin cancer rates a 'real cause of concern' in Ipswich

CALLS for Australians to make applying sunscreen as common as brushing their teeth every morning has been welcomed by local medical professionals, with skin cancer labelled as a "real cause of concern" in Ipswich.

Revised sun safety guidelines recommend sunscreen is used every morning after the dangers of repeated small doses of UV rays were examined by the country's peak health bodies.

Australians are advised to apply sunscreen when the maximum UV level was forecast to be three or higher, not just when they planned to spend a considerable time outside.

The UV Index was predicted to reach 15 today according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

West Moreton Health oncologist Dr Ross Cruikshank said he hoped an increased awareness of the sun safety message would lead to a reduction in the prevalence of skin cancers in Ipswich and around Queensland.

According to the 2018 Report of the Chief Health Officer, the prevalence of adult sunburn in West Moreton was 14 per cent higher than the state average in 2017-18.

"Rates of both adult sunburn and melanoma are higher in the Ipswich region than other parts of the country," Dr Cruikshank said.

"Research from 2008-2013 revealed the rate of melanoma nationally was 40 cases per 100,000, and in Ipswich that rate increased to 62 cases per 100,000."

Across Queensland, more than half of adults and 46 per cent of children were sunburnt last year.

Dr Cruikshank said the best defence is daily skin protection and this included wearing a hat and sunglasses, seeking shaded and applying broad-spectrum SPF 30+ every two hours.

"Any person, regardless of their skin type, can develop skin cancer through exposure to ultraviolet radiation and sunburn greatly increases a person's risk of developing skin cancer because it causes more severe damage to the skin cells," he said.

"Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Queensland and remains more common than melanoma, which is the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

"Like so many cancers, early detection can have a profound impact on the outcome and treatment of skin cancer. We recommend booking a skin check with your GP every year but you should see your doctor immediately if you spot any unusual changes in your skin.

"It's important to be comprehensive - some places that you might forget to check include your scalp, lips, between your toes and the soles of your feet."

According to Cancer Council Queensland, in the greater Brisbane region, which includes Ipswich, 1405 people are diagnosed with melanoma each year.

This is an annual rate of 70.4 per 100,000 people.

In Queensland overall - the skin cancer capital of the world - more than 3600 are diagnosed with melanoma each year which is a rate of 73.5 per 100,000 people.