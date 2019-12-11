Skills shortage and imbalance concern for Ipswich employers

IPSWICH is "well positioned" in a tough economic climate and business owners are optimistic about the future of the region, according to a new report.

But early findings from local firm Top Office Group's 2019 executive outlook found a skills shortage was a significant issue for local businesses when it came time to hire new staff, with 38 per cent of firms intending to bring on more workers going forward.

Ipswich's unemployment rate sits at 7.2 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent statewide, with the local youth unemployment rate at 16 per cent.

Director Jan Gadsden said alongside the Gold Coast, Ipswich would drive Queensland jobs growth over the next five years.

"Our current growth thrust is keeping Ipswich shielded from the chilly winds hitting other regional centres," she said.

"(Business) confidence has taken a hit, it is down from 12 months ago at 71 per cent to 52 per cent this year.

"There is no doubt that this is being driven by the drought, trade wars, interest rate cuts and the rumbling of Australia being in recession."

Despite a struggling economy, the report found business leaders are confident in the future prospects of the region.

"There is no doubt that the business community are doing it tough," Mrs Madsden said.

"Local businesses have identified that cost pressures, sustainability, generating growth and managing consumer expectations are the critical challenges.

"The outlook identified that 48 per cent of firms studied have cited skill shortages specifically across trades, technical, sales and the health sector."

Mrs Gagsden said an emerging theme from feedback from business owners was a notable shift in the mix of skills.

"In 1985 manufacturing employed 17 per cent of all workers," she said.

"Today, that's dropped to 7 per cent. This helps explain why more business leaders talked to us about the mismatch between the skills jobseekers have, and the skills they want.

"The imbalance is evident between the growing demand for high-skilled professionals, such as engineering, technology, financial services and professional services, and that for low-skill workers.

"A new study by Indeed shows the mismatch is much higher in Australia than comparable economies. They found job opportunities and job seekers aligned only about half the time. Their study highlights traditional blue collar jobs, such as fitters, forklift drivers, diesel mechanics and boilermakers, as among the fastest growing occupations."

Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said state government-implemented programs are making progress to address a skills shortage across Queensland and get more young people into work.

She said 1700 people aged between 15-24 had gotten a job or gone on to further training in Ipswich through the Back to Work and Skilling Queenslanders for work initiatives.

"Already, 70 young Queenslanders in Ipswich have taken up one of our free apprenticeships since we introduced it in July," she said.