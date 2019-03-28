Skills of top medics tested in evacuation at RAAF Base

PLANNED: Royal Australian Air Force medical personnel conduct aeromedical evacuation drills using a simulated casualty on to a C-27J Spartan aircraft during Exercise Regiment White 19 at RAAF Base Amberley.

PLANNED: Royal Australian Air Force medical personnel conduct aeromedical evacuation drills using a simulated casualty on to a C-27J Spartan aircraft during Exercise Regiment White 19 at RAAF Base Amberley. CPL Nicci Freeman

THE skills of Australia's top medical personnel have been tested during a mock mass casualty evacuation at RAAF Base Amberley.

Exercise Regimen White 19 was held between March 11-22 at Ipswich's military base.

Defence's aeromedical team was given patients to load on to the aircraft, diagnose, treat, and offload to simulate a real-time aeromedical evacuation that may occur in situations such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, or on operations in a warlike environment.

There were also simulated multi-casualty scenarios, including a car accident that required surgical intervention, a dental abscess that ended up being an anaphylaxis situation and a presentation of a bilateral fractured femur and pelvis.

Health Services Wing conducted the exercise with all of its units.

Exercise Regimen White is an annual activity conducted by Health Services Wing to validate health elements who enable the aeromedical evacuation system, support aerospace operations and contribute to the Australian Defence Force joint trauma system.

Health Services Wing Officer Commanding Group Captain Kathleen Pyne said it was the biggest combined exercise of the Health Services Wing.

It involved personnel from RAAF Base Amberley, RAAF Base Williamtown and RAAF Base Richmond.

"It has been fabulous to bring most of our workforce together so everyone gains a good understanding of their part in a deployed environment,” Group Captain Pyne said.

"By coming together on this super base, each of the clinicians from their various specialities are able to work together and see how their role fits into each others.”