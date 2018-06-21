Skilled workers needed to fill 3500 jobs in new Defence plan

IPSWICH will be at the centre of a $10m investment aimed at creating up to 3500 jobs in the defence industry.

The State Government aims to create a 10,000 person-strong, $7 billion defence industries sector by 2028.

State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick today released the Defence Industries 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan which underpins $15 million in industry development programs.

Mr Dick said $10 million had been allocated to fund defence hubs in Ipswich and Townsville.

The hubs would be a source of advice and expertise, focusing on regional supply chain logistics as well as maintenance.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said Ipswich was an ideal location for a defence industries hub.

"The hub will act as a catalyst for skilled jobs for Ipswich people in advanced manufacturing, and will provide opportunities for small to medium businesses in Ipswich to benefit from this growing sector," Ms Howard said,

"Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, whose electorate includes the Amberley RAAF Base, said the roadmap set out a path to enable local firms to take advantage of emerging business opportunities.

"The defence industries sector is growing quickly and establishing a national and international reputation for excellence. This roadmap will build on the momentum and set the direction for further growth," he said.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said her electorate was front and centre in the growth of the defence industries sector with the location of the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence, or MILVEHCOE, to build the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles at Redbank Plains

"The construction of this $170 million facility will support 300 jobs a year over two years and is an excellent example of the economic benefits to be gained from the expansion of the defence industries sector," she said.

Mr Dick said supporting the defence industries sector with a range of initiatives could facilitate 3500 new jobs across the state.

"The Federal Government's Defence White Paper and the pace of technological change presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for defence suppliers," he said.

"I want to see Queensland businesses reap the benefits.

"Our state's defence industries employ more than 6500 people and generated an estimated $6.3 billion in revenue in 2015-16.

"The Queensland Government's attraction of Rheinmetall to build their Land 400 Boxer military combat reconnaissance vehicles here demonstrates that we are increasingly being recognised as our nation's next-generation defence supplier.

"So too does the Federal Government's decision to base the Defence Cooperative Research Centre for Trusted Autonomous Systems in Queensland."

To assist development of the state's defence industries, the State Government has appointed three strategic defence advisors to support and help attract major defence projects to Queensland.

The new advisers are retired Lieutenant General Peter Leahy, retired Rear Admiral Simon Cullen and retired Air Vice-Marshal Neil Hart.

Lieutenant General Leahy said the recent run of high profile successes for Queensland's defence and aerospace industries had shown local expertise was recognised.

"There is real momentum in these industries in Queensland, and the roadmaps will ensure that momentum is maintained and accelerated as a range of high-value, technologically advanced national and international projects come on line," he said.

"The sector here benefits from a strong cadre of leading small and medium businesses, who bring to the table the sorts of skills and capabilities that defence forces and prime contractors all over the world are looking to make use of.

"The focus in the roadmaps on improving the ability of local businesses to develop capability and access the defence and aerospace supply chains, as well as a focus on developing a long-term pipeline of projects, will set these industries up for success."

Key actions contained in the roadmap include: