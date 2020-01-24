‘Skilled’ trainers lock horns

Logan Trainer Peter Evans has waited patiently for six months nursing his talented bitch Logan Belle back to full health and after a slick 25.13 trial in a four-dog field on Tuesday has her ready for a race return in the tenth this Saturday night.

Logan Belle comes from very good stock. Litter mates Scanlon and Kendall are trained by Evans and Gary Palmer. They are both highly credentialled winners at Albion Park, but Evans believes with a clean bill of health she has a couple of lengths on her brothers.

Despite her 25.13 trial Evans believes the bitch wants more ground but gives her a good chance of a tough race on Saturday.

Logan Belle in box six meets Lismore Maiden winner Skilled for Tony Brett in box three in what is sure to be a contrast of styles.

In his limited race starts at around thirty-eight kilos Skilled has used his frame to barge his way to the front and has proven very tough to get around, while Logan Belle will be looking to avoid trouble at the start and pick up ground in the run home.

In a big week for Evans the aforementioned Scanlon lines up in the Group Three Golden Sands over 600m at Albion Park, not two months removed from restricted class victories over the 630m at Ipswich.

Evans said Scanlon found his confidence over the 630 and has been able to carry the form into stronger races, despite being put up a $41 outsider don’t count him out after he finished second by a head at $71 last week.

Skilled Takes Brett to the Bank

Logan Belle’s adversary Skilled has not only had a winning start to his career, but an incredibly profitable one for Churchable’s Tony Brett.

The dog was one of three Brett lined up in the Lismore Maiden Final and despite being the trainers last pick to win barged to the front to take out the $20,000 feature.

Brett then turned his attention to the Tweed Heads Wauchope Challenge with heats at Lismore and the final to be run at Wauchope.

Skilled did it easy in the heat and final scoring by five lengths over the 457-metre trip to pick up another feature race worth $20,000.

The dog since finished second in a heat of the Queensland Short Course and after six starts boasts over $43,000 in earnings.

Brett said he was unsure if the dog would make it as a 520-metre chaser, expect to see a lot of him over the 431 in the coming weeks at Ipswich.

Saturday Salutes 2019’s Best

With 2020 already three weeks in the numbers have been crunched and the winners named for the clubs 2019 awards, races four to eight of Saturday night to be named after the top trainers and dog.

John McCarthy’s Proper Gent took out greyhound of the year honours, a prolific winner over the 431 metres the dog also took his dash to the 520 where his explosiveness out of the boxes saw him ultra-competitive and a deserved recipient of the honour.

It was no surprise to see local trainer Kerry Hoggan take out female trainer of the year with not many a week going by without a Hoggan runner saluting.

The late Col Byers legacy lives on through his greyhounds who continue to race in fine style despite his passing in 2019.

Byers has had a mortgage on the Ipswich trainer premiership and his hard work is still paying off for the kennel.

Scott Runner a big Watch

S & K Racing have unearthed a huge talent in twenty-two-month-old pup Farmor Watch You, who posted in new personal best (25.17) in race five on last Tuesday’s card.

The Kinloch Brae/Farmor Eye Am product is already taking care of the older company in Fifth Grade, clearing the inside brigade from box four to post the impressive six length victory.

The dog has won three of his four race starts and looks to be a strong player and improver over the 431-metre journey in the coming months.

The kennel brought up a double just two races later with another favourite Farmor Crownies scoring the tenth victory of his career gripping on ahead of Logan’s Run.

Time to Talk on Shortened Card

Due to extreme weather conditions last Saturday’s meet was cut short after race four, but that was just enough time to see the progeny of Thirty Talks and Bralyn Casey do their best work winning races three and four.

Tall Talk was first up for Casey Dargusch in race three and produced an eye-catching run coming from fifth down the back to get up and salute.

The bitch has been slow to mature for the kennel but more performances like this point to a possible 520 metre future.

Doctor George Clegg then had Cut The Talk in race four who was similarly slow away but showed great race sense to hug the rail for his second victory at start six.