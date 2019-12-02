Skies opened up but wasn’t enough to break the dry
WHILE some homes were inundated with almost 30mm or rain yesterday and overnight, the Bureau of Meteorology is saying the grass will need 3-4 times that much to break the dry.
Duty forecaster David Crock said residents in Ipswich got a lion's share of rain.
"Ipswich in general was one of the winners you could say, from the storms yesterday," he said.
"There are a couple of gauges at Bundamba each with 26mm in them … 29mm at Wacol and generally around Ipswich there was 15-20mm in most of the gauges, that's certainly welcome."
However Mr Crock lamented that the moisture will fizzle out quickly with the hot, dry week ahead.
"There's probably a bit of moisture around this morning but it's a hot and dry day ahead and it'll dry out pretty quickly," he said.
"We really need that sort of rain 3-4 times in a week to get the grass going but it's not going to happen unfortunately.
"It's a hot and dry week, there's no rain until at least Saturday and then it's only a slight chance, the heat is the main story, we're getting up to 40-41C by Friday."