Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
News

Skateboarder suffers serious head injury after crash

by JACOB MILEY
1st Aug 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SKATEBOARDER suffered a "serious head injury" after a collision with a car in Aitkenvale overnight.

Police said it appeared the skateboarder, a 23-year-old Heatley man, was struck on the road by a car as it was turning from Ross River Rd into to Nathan St.

The skateboarder was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered a "serious head injury".

It is unclear whether the man was wearing a helmet.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

car crash injuries skateboard

Top Stories

    Business owners fume over post office closure

    premium_icon Business owners fume over post office closure

    News MP takes post office fight to Federal Parliament

    State warns council candidates with proposed new cash rule

    premium_icon State warns council candidates with proposed new cash rule

    Council News A Melbourne Cup-sized field is expected to stand for Ipswich

    • 1st Aug 2019 8:01 AM
    PHOTOS: Lives lost in mine disaster never forgotten

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lives lost in mine disaster never forgotten

    People and Places This week marks 47 years since the Box Flat mine disaster

    IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    News Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court