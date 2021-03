A skateboarder was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after crashing in Goodna on Thursday morning.

PARAMEDICS have rushed a skateboarder to hospital in Brisbane with a serious head injury after they crashed in Ipswich on Thursday morning.

They were called to Woogaroo St in Goodna at 7.30am to treat a patient who had fallen from a skateboard.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.

