Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
News

Skateboard used in bloody assault

by Ross Irby
20th Apr 2018 2:58 PM

A FURIOUS woman whacked her de-facto husband in his head with a skateboard during a heated dispute at their Goodna home.

The bloodied wound on the man's forehead had to be medically treated.

An Ipswich court heard the pair remained together but now lived in separate houses.

The woman, 48, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on February 6.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said police were called to a disturbance at 9.30am and found the male with a significant injury to his forehead.

His face was covered with blood.

He told police the couple argued the night before and he slept the night at a neighbour's house but returned that morning to collect his property.

Sgt Long said there had been a verbal argument and the man was headed back to the neighbour's house when the woman wielded a skateboard and struck him above an eye.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the woman instructed that they'd been together for four mostly happy years.

He said the incident was aggravated by the use of the skateboard and the woman instructed they had since reconciled.

The woman now receives mental health and anger counselling, but suffers some anxiety.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the woman had history for disorderly behaviour and a prison term was in range.

She was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month supervised probation order and will continue to receive counselling.

Ipswich Queensland Times

