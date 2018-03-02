Skate program puts women on a health roll

HEALTHY: A quirky Women on Wheels Learn 2 Skate class at Bundamba is helping keep residents active and moving.

HEALTHY: A quirky Women on Wheels Learn 2 Skate class at Bundamba is helping keep residents active and moving. Contributed

IPSWICH residents are on a roll across the city with a quirky activity organised to help them stay active.

Women on Wheels - Learn 2 Skate is a free, one-hour class for women to get moving, organised through the Ipswich City Council's Active and Healthy program.

The eight-week Learn 2 Skate program is led by an instructor and teaches fundamental roller-skating skills.

Works, Parks and Recreation chairman Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the program provided a different way to get residents moving.

"The whole idea is to get people more active and sometimes we've got to come up with quirky ways of doing that," he said.

"The Women on Wheels program has been very effective in not only encouraging women to cycle but also giving them confidence.

"If they haven't done it in a long time or haven't done it before, it can be quite daunting."

The council's Women on Wheels program began in January 2016.

The Learn 2 Skate program is held at Bundamba Skateaway on selected dates each month.

It will be held from 10am on Tuesday, March 6.

For more information, email activeandhealthy@ipswich.qld.gov.au.

View other healthy living tips or activities by visiting www.ipswich.qld.gov.au.