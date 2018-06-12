Skate park, BMX track on the cards

Inline skater Aaron Farmer is calling for a skate park at Springfield Central. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

A SKATE park and a freestyle BMX track are being considered for Springfield Central.

They will not be in the 2018/19 budget, but an Ipswich City Council spokesman revealed to Springfield News the facilities were being discussed.

"No sites or time frames have been identified as yet," he said.

Questions were put to the council after a petition for a Springfield Central skate park was launched on Tuesday.

Petitioner Aaron Farmer, a Bellbird Park father of four, said he was fed up seeing children's parks built while nothing was planned for teens.

The Orion Coffee Club head chef said he had contacted Ipswich City Council with his request multiple times but was always told funding was unavailable.

"It seems the council is not providing our youth with a safe and friendly environment, where they can connect with others and express themselves," he said.

The passionate inline skater said a state-of-the-art skate park in proximity to Springfield Central station would be accessible and advantageous.

"It would encourage (youths) to meet up with friends, get off social media, and will also keep them fit while having fun,' he said.

"The council seems to keep putting in more parklands, multimillion-dollar playgrounds and sporting facilities yet they seem to not be able to maintain the unsafe skate parks facilities that they have previously provided our children with over the years."

He pointed to the dilapidated Redbank Plains skate park as an example.

"I was there when a kid on a scooter hit a five centimetre deep crack and split their face open," he said.

"It took me complaining multiple times and six months before it was fixed."

He said the Bob Gibbs Park Skate Park in Springfield was also unsafe with buckled, cracked and old concrete creating a safety hazard.

A council spokesman said the council removed waste and cleaned the skate parks weekly. "Graffiti is cleaned and defects repaired as required, with inspections of the site and equipment every quarter," he said.