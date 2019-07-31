SJP’s surprising new career move

SARAH Jessica Parker is the epitome of all things luxury, which makes her new business venture all the more exciting for fans.

Her iconic Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw may have been more of a cosmo gal, but Parker has ventured into uncharted territory, tapping into the wine market with her own signature sauvignon blanc.

As if we needed another excuse to indulge in a good old glass (and/or bottle) of sav blanc.

The 54-year-old TV star has teamed up with New Zealand winemaker Invivo & Co to produce her very own range, dubbed Invivo X, SJP, which will be sold through BWS and Cellarmasters.

With hints of passionfruit, grapefruit, dried grasses and acidity, and at only $25 a pop, it sounds like a winner for fans of the star who love their white wine.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration with Rob and Tim from Invivo," Parker said.

"Every part of the process from our initial conversations discussing wine styles to the creative process on the brand and label design and, of course, the sauvignon blanc blending session, it's all been one exciting step after another.

"And a thrilling education in the business of winemaking."

Sarah Jessica Parker has partnered with NZ wine label Invivo.

She revealed she was heavily involved in the process of creating the drop, from the label design to the taste, alongside Invivo's Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron.

"Sarah Jessica loves the fruit purity of sauvignon blanc but wanted to make a wine that has some weight behind it," Mr Cameron said.

"The result is a beautifully well-balanced drop. It's not a typical Marlborough sauvignon blanc. This will continue to develop for up to seven years."

The wine will have its worldwide launch in September.

Sarah Jessica Parker's new Invivo wine range

It's been a busy year for Parker, who is starring in season 3 of the hit HBO drama Divorce, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

Earlier this month, Parker made headlines for lamenting the behaviour of an unnamed male guest star on SATC , revealing he "was behaving not only inappropriately, but perhaps even I would say, they weren't living up to contractual obligations as well".

The SATC girls. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

She didn't detail the co-star's behaviour explicitly, but she did say it got so bad that she actually spoke to her agent about it and reported it.

Despite her high status on the series, however, Parker admitted she struggled with the decision to speak up about her discomfort.

"I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was … I didn't feel entirely in a position - no matter what my role was on set - I didn't feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately," she said, adding that the idea "strikes me as just stunning to say out loud because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful."