Sizzler cheesy bread special guest at spring fair

IF THERE'S ever been a reason to attend a school fair, this is it.

Sizzler have come on board as sponsors for the Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair and will be selling the delicious cheesy goodness.

You can get your fresh cooked cheesy bread at the Sizzler's stall, where it will be cooked on a BBQ to order.

And all the proceeds will go back to the school's Cool the School initiative.

"We're one of the schools that doesn't have airconditioning," P&C President Sarah Mead said.

They've started a Cool the School initiative and are fundraising to cool down about 30 classrooms with aircon, fans in the halls and outdoor shade.

"It's looking at costing nearly $150,000, it's a long road," Ms Mead said.

The majority of funds raised at the fair will go towards the aircon bill, with some set aside towards chaplaincy and the library.

Originally the Spring Fair was to run last month, but due to bad weather the event was postponed.

At the fair there will be 50 market stalls, food trucks and 10 rides including the teacups, storm, trackless train, a slide, obstacle course and laser skirmish.

Class stalls are being run by all year levels and you are guaranteed to dunk a teacher with the $5 push the button option at the Staff Dunk Tank.

On the day the winner of the school's short story competition will be announced, the students stories have been published into a book and there will be 100 copies available for sale.

There were 58 entrants and that number is expected to triple next year.

On stage there will be live entertainment all day with choirs and bands as well as dance troupes performing.

The school is selling unlimited ride packs for the kids to keep costs down and has a huge 44-prize raffle that has been supported by local businesses.

You can by $2 raffle tickets and armbands at a discounted price of $25 at pop-up stalls on December 2 from 10am-noon at Orion Shopping Centres near Woolworths and December 6 from 5pm-7pm at IGA Springfield Lakes.

The unlimited ride packs will cost $30 on the day.

Join the school at the Spring Fair on Sunday December 9 from 2.30pm to 6.30pm at 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

See the event page on Facebook for more information and to enter a competition to win two arm bands and a BBQ voucher.