Sizzler Australia announces more closures

IPSWICH Sizzler is safe.

Staff have confirmed there are no plans to close the beloved family restaurant at East Ipswich following the announcement the company would shut the doors on two more locations.

It's been more than three decades since the first Sizzler restaurant opened in Australia and the once incredibly popular chain has been slowly closing outlets.

The latest on the chopping block are the Brookside restaurant at Mitchelton and one in Sydney's Kogarah which will close this weekend.

The company behind Sizzler insists it is not exiting Australia - or running down its premises in readiness for closure - but has admitted it is no longer investing in the group. At least not here, anyway.

Sizzler is going gangbusters in Asia, where diners apparently can't get enough of the Australian-owned, all-American chain.

