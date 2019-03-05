EXCITEMENT BUILDING: The Ipswich/Logan Hornets went above and beyond expectations in their first season of Katherine Raymont Shield action.

SIXTEEN weeks until pre-season.

The dust has barely settled on the Ipswich/Logan Hornets' Katherine Raymont Shield campaign, and coach Wayne Bichel is already counting down the days until the next.

That is because the Hornets mentor was not quite ready to finish; certainly the recent performances of his team showed they were not keen to pack away the kitbag just yet.

The Hornets extended their winning streak to four matches on Sunday, defeating top seed Sandgate-Redcliffe in a two-wicket thriller at Trevor Hohns Oval.

It came a week after they toppled powerhouse Western Suburbs at Baxter Oval. But there will be no chance at a fifth win on the trot.

The Hornets' maiden First Grade season ended four points out of the finals placings.

In a rollercoaster February, Bichel's high watermark for the season changed with each impressive victory.

It started with a win over Gold Coast on February 10 - the Hornets' first in four attempts at the South Coast outfit.

University were next, handily beaten in an eight-wicket Hornets victory.

Bichel's "icing on the cake” was last week's four-wicket win over Holly Ferling's Western Suburbs.

The cherry on top was added Sunday, against Jemma Barsby and her Sandgate-Redcliffe side.

"When we started playing (three) years ago, we didn't expect we'd win a premiership in our first year,” Bichel said, referencing the Jodie Fields Shield win in 2016-17.

"Then we thought we'd never back it up, and we did.

"Now this year, to get to the semis of the T20s, and to win these games in the back half . . . I have nothing to say. That's it.

"The environment we're creating as a group is what's helping the girls play at that level.”

Rather than lament a missed opportunity at finals cricket, Bichel preferred to put a positive bow on the Hornets' season by looking ahead to the next.

"It now puts us in good stead for next year,” he said.

"The way the girls played (on Sunday), you could see the belief was there in what they were doing. They looked comfortable.

"There was nothing for me to do, it was for the girls to discover that themselves, that they're good enough for this level.

"You could see in their body language - we're now part of the furniture.”

Having taken it to such high profile names as Jemma Barsby and Georgia Prestwidge - and come out on top - the Hornets could soon be sending names of their own to the top of Australian cricket.

Bichel welcomes it.

"That's why we're here,” he said.

"The whole reason the Hornets exist is to get players to that next level. Create the right environment here, and we'll see more players coming through.

"If that happens (players leave for bigger things) . . . that's what we're here for. That's what it's all about.”