TWO older men were attacked and robbed by a gang of youths at Springfield on Friday afternoon.

About 4.05pm Queensland Police were called after about six youths exited a car on Main Street, Springfield, attacked the two men and stole their wallets and phones.

A police spokeswoman said a large fight started after the youths exited the car.

It is believed the youths then travelled to the Springfield Train Station.

Queensland Police is investigating.