Six women groped on bottom at Ipswich shopping centre

HE went to Riverlink Shopping Centre to grope women on the buttocks, not to shop.

Six women complained to authorities they were sexually assaulted while shopping at the centre between March 28 and April 11 before CCTV footage identified Peter William Marshall, 55, touching the women.

He touched them on the buttocks and rubbed against the women and also sexually assaulted a girl under 16.

Marshall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning to six counts of sexual assault and one count each of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and stealing.

Magistrate Donna McCallum said he was not a safety risk or a risk to children.

Marshall was sentenced to two years probation and six months imprisonment suspended for two years.