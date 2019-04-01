Menu
Shelves in Costco's Bundamba will soon be filled with goods ahead of its opening next month.
Six things you need to know ahead of Costco opening

Navarone Farrell
1st Apr 2019 10:36 AM
COSTCO FAST FACTS:

Costco, Bundamba will be the supermarket giant's eleventh Australian location, and second in Queensland.

The warehouse includes a tyre centre, an optical centre, a hearing aid centre and food court, with approximately 13,750sq m of floor area and 825 parking spaces.

Costco Bundamba features Queensland's second petrol station. Customers will need a Costco membership to shop and purchase fuel at the fuel-station. The company will offer E10, 98 Unleaded and Diesel at this 24-bowser Costco fuel station on site.

New members can sign up online at Costco.com.au.

Annual Costco membership costs $55 for businesses and $60 for individuals.

Opening week coupons have specials on every-day essentials.

Also opening "wow” items, including unique, high-end items available exclusively at the warehouse opening for members to buy.

