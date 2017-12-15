Six things to do this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Ipswich will come alive with festive celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.

Rosewood markets and car boot sale

Saturday, December 16

THE final Rosewood market for the year is the Christmas market with Santa visiting from 9.30am with lollies for the children.

There will also be a jumping castle and free lucky dips on the day. Browse the variety of stalls on offer and pick up some last-minute Christmas presents.

The usual stalls like homemade crafts, fresh produce, local honey, home-baked goodies, jams and pickles, books, plants, bric a brac and trash 'n treasure will all be there plus some extra surprises on the day.

Sites are available from $10. It's happening from 7am to 11.30am at the Anglican Church Grounds, 74 John St, Rosewood.

Contact 0439 095645 or stlukeangoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Christmas races

Saturday, December 16

WILLOWBANK Raceway invites the community to celebrate and race for free at the Christmas theme night. Just fill out the form and present on entry at the gate.

Gates Open at 4pm and racing is from 4.30pm.

Adult tickets are $20 while students and concession with ID is $18.

Kids 13 and under are free.

Rosewood's biggest water bomb fight

Saturday, December 16

A FAMILY friendly event with water bomb games, a sausage sizzle, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, jumping castle, coffee van, snow cone van, slip n slide and music is happening at Calvert today.

It's from 10am to 4pm.

Glitter Pop Up Parties Christmas party

Saturday, December 16

THERE will be a disco, jumping castle, face painting and rides for kids and food and drinks will be available to purchase. Santa Claus will be making an appearance along with Mrs Claus and Rockstar Elf Dodge.

There are lots of prizes to be won, lots of dancing ans a great family disco.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door. All money raised will be donated to iCAN charity.

For More information call Rochelle on 0431 315 898

It's on from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and Raceview State School, Wildey St, Raceview.

Minden community carols

Sunday December 17

THEE are more than 15 market and food stalls along with kids activities up to 7pm when the carolling will start with a finishing time of 9pm.

The festivities kick off at 4pm at Minden Baptist Church, Minden.

Kalbar carols by candlelight

Sunday December 17

THE event includes complimentary food, a candlelight walk to Kalbar State School and carols.

It's from 5pm at the Salvation Army Hall.

Have an event to promote? Email ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au.