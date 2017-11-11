Six things to do this weekend

THE big man in the red suit will be stopping in at the RSPCA this weekend to meet with all the good dogs from the region.

Remembrance Day, Ipswich Tea Ladies celebration

Saturday, Ipswich Railway Workshops, from 10.30am

AS PART of Remembrance Day commemorations, the Ipswich Region Centenary of Anzac Committee has organised a special re-enactment depicting the work of the Booval and Silkstone Tea Ladies, who offered tea, sandwiches and comfort for soldiers passing through Ipswich on the train during the World War I

The re-enactment will be staged at the moving goods shed at the Workshops from 11.45am, following the Remembrance Day service at the Workshops Honour Stone, which starts 10.30am.

Silkstone State School Spring Fair

Saturday, 8am-2pm, Silkstone State School

COME along and enjoy rides, family activities, entertainment and fine food while helping to raise vital funds for the school.

The fair will pause for a minute's silence for Remembrance Day at 11am.

Santa Paws

Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, from 9am-5pm at

the RSPCA Wacol Campus, 139 Wacol Station Rd.

THE big man in the red suit will be stopping in at the RSPCA this weekend to meet with all the good dogs from the region.

He is a big dog lover, and he wants to get his photo taken with your four-legged friend.

You will need to book. Phone Samantha Dent on 3258 5608 for more information.

Indie author expo

Saturday, November 11 from 10am-1pm at the Ipswich Central Library mezzanine.

ARE you an aspiring writer but aren't sure how to get your novel published independently?

Meet self-published as well as local and independent authors as they share their skills and knowledge.

It is free to attend.

Songs that

won the war

Sunday, November 12, from 1.30pm at the old courthouse, Roderick and East Sts, Ipswich.

IPSWICH Musical Theatre proudly presents their latest show which showcases the best-loved songs and music of the World War II.

Tickets are $15 each and the price includes a devonshire tea.

Please telephone 3281 0555 to book.

Craft Fair

and Plant Sale

Saturday, 8.30am-1pm, Ipswich North Uniting Church, Pommer St, Brassall

COME along and enjoy a range of handmade crafts for sale, Christmas gifts and cars, homemade baked goodies and plants for sale.

There's also a sausage sizzle.

For more information, please phone Loryl Manson, 0417 757 675.