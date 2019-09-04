Six stores hit in kleptomaniac's Riverlink spree

A THIEF claimed to be a kleptomaniac after an Ipswich court heard details of her stealing.

Stores in an Ipswich shopping complex were the targets in her latest charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly revealed the amounts to be financially compensated from Donhardt: $48.15, $73.76, $66.75, $243.50, $50; $351.

Lauren Maree Donhardt, 32, from Kallangur, pleaded guilty to 12 charges that included seven counts of stealing; two counts of receiving tainted property, fraud (bicycle valued at $250); and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

The stealing offences took place at Riverlink stores in North Ipswich last October, the value exceeding $900.

A glass statue, clothes, wallets, keyrings and cosmetics were among the goods stolen from Target, Woolworths, Strandbags, K-Mart, Best & Less, and City Beach.

The court heard there had been a co-offender.

In March last year, Donhardt was placed on a probation order, and was sentenced in Redcliffe and Beenleigh courts for stealing.

Police sought a jail term for her.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Donhardt works in cafes and in administration roles, suffers diagnosed anxiety and has an eating disorder.

Ms Zanders said the mother of one had been a party to the offences by assisting a friend and was quite remorseful.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark queried whether Donhardt had any psychological issues.

Ms Zanders said Donhardt instructed she was diagnosed with kleptomania, and perhaps this was an issue that needed to be addressed.

With the stealing and fraud offences adding up, Donhardt was ordered to pay her half share of the crimes - $707.50 restitution.

Mr Stark sentenced Donhardt to four months' jail - suspended for 18 months.