Six punk bands to rock Coro on Thursday night

FORECEFUL: Punk band Sadist, from Boston, USA, features at the Coronation Hotel tonight in a six-band punk extravaganza.

THE CORONATION Hotel is set to host a six-band line-up Thursday night featuring what has been described as "intense, noisy, crusty" punk bands.

The mega-gig features Stateside Boston punk band Sadist along with Havittajat (Melbourne), Talc (Adelaide), People Problem (Perth), Battery Humans (Ipswich/Brisbane) and Rottem (Brisbane).

Ipswich Underground's Michelle O'Brien said it was an impressive line-up, with the four interstate and international bands in town for the Total Attack festival in Brisbane this weekend.

"We managed to snag a handful of them to play this show ahead of the festival - all pretty intense, noisy, crusty punk bands," she said.

"Sadist are renowned for a pretty dramatic stage show,

"Talc, Battery Humans and Rottem are each fronted by female singers."

The 'cutnpasteyoface' blogspot was suitably impressed by Sadist.

"Boston's Sadist constructs an unsettling brand of raw punk complete with power-electronics and layers of noise," the site says.

"This stuff is intense and forceful with buzzing riffs, thumping percussion and ferocious vocal howls."

The bands appear on Thursday, April 27, from 7.30pm at the Coronation Hotel, West Ipswich.