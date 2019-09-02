Menu
Crime

Six people wanted for questioning in Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:00 PM
DO YOU recognise these people?

Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Detectives think the six people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

 

Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central (Ref: QP1901516935)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods - which occurred on Tuesday August 6 2019 at approximately 5:45pm.

 

Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains (Ref: QP1901088933)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday June 4 2019 at approximately 6:45am.

 

Collingwood Drive, Redbank Plains (Ref: QP1901633909)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday August 22 2019 at approximately 6:32pm.

 

Collingwood Drive, Redbank (Ref: QP1901576950)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday August 15 2019 at approximately 8:43am.

 

Smiths Road, Goodna (Ref: QP1901595470)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday August 17 2019 at approximately 1:41pm.

 

Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains (Ref: QP1900708211)

QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Wednesday April 10 2019 at approximately 10:54am.

ipswich crime ipswich police most wanted qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

