Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

From diverse groups of women killing it at their sport to teens taking the world by storm here are six essential sport yarns from the last week you need to catch up on.

HOW FOOTBALLING TEENAGERS ARE TAKING ON THE WORLD

Ipswich Knights footballers Xavier Townsend (left) and Robbie Baker have been offered scholarships in the United States.

WHEN Ipswich Knights footballer Robbie Baker tackles the biggest challenge of his sporting career, he will be well prepared.

COLLEGE LEADER'S RICH NRL PEDIGREE

St Edmund's rugby league team at training at Woodend Park. Cordell Richardson

ST EDMUND'S AIC rugby league captain Logan Spark aspires to emulate the achievements of his professional footballing father.

CONNOR'S 'AMAZING' GAME TYPIFIES FOOTBALL CHARACTER

Western Pride captain Cam Crestani celebrates a hard-fought victory over Gold Coast United. Chris Simpson

WESTERN Pride captain Cam Crestani praised defensive teammate Connor Maynard after the Ipswich side moved a step closer to fending off this season's relegation threat.

'INVINCIBLES' LIVE UP TO REPUTATION IN GRAND FINAL

Open reserve grade Ipswich State High School Rugby league team. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH State High School's invincibles capped their remarkable season with a thrilling 18-16 grand final triumph yesterday afternoon.

HUGE JETS SURPRISE AS BROOKE SHOULDERS EXTRA CHALLENGE

Jets netballer Brooke Hams

AS A Springfield paramedic, Brooke Hams knows what is needed to manage a shoulder injury through this year's Sapphire Series.

Read more... SEE HOW THESE DIVERSE SPORTY WOMEN CREATED A WINNING FORMULA

The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team preparing for this year's finals.

BEING a former Brisbane Roar soccer goalkeeper, Lara Boon typifies the diverse but dedicated group of Ipswich Eagles players focused on making this year's grand final.