Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed
From diverse groups of women killing it at their sport to teens taking the world by storm here are six essential sport yarns from the last week you need to catch up on.
HOW FOOTBALLING TEENAGERS ARE TAKING ON THE WORLD
WHEN Ipswich Knights footballer Robbie Baker tackles the biggest challenge of his sporting career, he will be well prepared.
COLLEGE LEADER'S RICH NRL PEDIGREE
ST EDMUND'S AIC rugby league captain Logan Spark aspires to emulate the achievements of his professional footballing father.
CONNOR'S 'AMAZING' GAME TYPIFIES FOOTBALL CHARACTER
WESTERN Pride captain Cam Crestani praised defensive teammate Connor Maynard after the Ipswich side moved a step closer to fending off this season's relegation threat.
'INVINCIBLES' LIVE UP TO REPUTATION IN GRAND FINAL
IPSWICH State High School's invincibles capped their remarkable season with a thrilling 18-16 grand final triumph yesterday afternoon.
HUGE JETS SURPRISE AS BROOKE SHOULDERS EXTRA CHALLENGE
AS A Springfield paramedic, Brooke Hams knows what is needed to manage a shoulder injury through this year's Sapphire Series.
SEE HOW THESE DIVERSE SPORTY WOMEN CREATED A WINNING FORMULA
BEING a former Brisbane Roar soccer goalkeeper, Lara Boon typifies the diverse but dedicated group of Ipswich Eagles players focused on making this year's grand final.
