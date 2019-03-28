Six minutes of NRL delight for Ipswich talent

WELCOME HANDOVER: Ex-Ipswich Jets player Marion Seve checks out his new Melbourne strip with former Jets staffer Matthew Barradeen at Melbourne Storm.

A FORMER Ipswich Jets player featured in one of the well-earned NRL debuts of all-time last Friday night.

Jet number 567 Marion Seve played 18 games for the Jets.

Against the Raiders last Friday night, he made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm, becoming Storm player 193.

Seve is as Ipswich as coal mines, having attended St Peter Claver College and being a Brothers junior.

He has been patiently waiting for his big NRL moment since leaving Ipswich for the Wests Tigers, then back to the Broncos and now Storm.

In the aftermath of his NRL debut, Seve reflected on his journey from Brothers and the Jets to the Melbourne Storm with me.

"By far, it's one of the most memorable moments in my footy career,” he said. "I only played six minutes but it was definitely worth all the hard days of training and waking up early during pre-season.

"I just had to stay patient keep grinding and wait for my solid opportunity to come.

"The days leading up to the game I was feeling overwhelmed but humbled to be a part of it all.

"The boys welcomed me into the side with a lot support and encouragement which help me throughout that week.

"The biggest highlight of that week was when Craig presented me with my debut jersey. I was very honoured and grateful for the opportunity to play my first NRL game at this club.”

There in support at the Storm and part of Seve's jumper presentation during the week was former Jets trainer Matthew Barradeen who is the Storm's training and logistics manager.

"Barra'' took extra pride in Seve's debut because he taught him at St Peter Claver College.

Barra beamed post game.

"I was incredibly proud of Marion. Craig Bellamy presented him with his jumper and it was such a great moment - to see a former student overcome the obstacles that he has to achieve what he always wanted to achieve.

"He's come down here and done everything that the Storm have asked him to do and brought into our ethos and culture of team first.”

Seve has again been named in the Storm squad for round three against Penrith in Bathurst.