Letters to the Editor

Six million reasons to do your research on climate change

30th Mar 2021 10:01 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In his recent letter G J May, Forestdale,  seems to be frustrated because he cannot work out "how CO2 at 0.04% (400 ppm) of the atmosphere can change the climate".

Can I suggest that he enter "greenhouse effect explanation" into his favourite search engine.

He will find numerous explanations from various organisations including the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, NASA and the American Chemical Society.

If as he suggests, he really wants full detail of the thermodynamics of the process then I suggest he enter "thermodynamics of the greenhouse effect" into the same search engine and take his pick of the 6 million results.

Mr May doesn't need any explanation from Adam Bandt, he can do it all himself.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile

climate change letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

