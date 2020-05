SIX people were injured last night in Bellbird Park after a motor vehicle incident.

Paramedics assessed six patients in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on Keidges Road and Willow Road at 6.42pm.

A female patient in her 20s with chest and back pain was the only transport, and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

The sun will come back out today, with a mostly sunny day and a top temperature of 26 degrees.