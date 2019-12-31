Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform near Uluru on Monday.
Six people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform near Uluru on Monday.
Weather

Lightning strike injures six people at tourism icon

31st Dec 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform at the Ayers Rock resort near Uluru on Monday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two of the six people injured in the strike were flown to Alice Springs Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The spokeswoman said the people were watching the sunset from the platform shortly after 7pm when the lightning struck but weren't directly hit by the bolt.

"It's my understanding that they were in the platform at the time and it was struck and they were injured probably from the strike of lightning on the platform," she said.

lightning strike uluru weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        premium_icon Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        News Rural fire brigades have experienced a surge in interest from the public as parts of the region suffer through the ongoing bushfire crisis.

        Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        premium_icon Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        Weather Combined dam levels across the southeast have dropped a further 0.3 per cent since...

        Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        premium_icon Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        Weather Ipswich is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime...

        Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        premium_icon Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        News The driver has taken out part of one home and the fence of another house.