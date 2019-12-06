Menu
Fire crews doused the blaze at Grandchester, however there are still multiple fires dotting the region.
Breaking

FIRE WARNINGS: Fires downgraded, four blazes burning

Navarone Farrell
Paige Ashby
by and
6th Dec 2019 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

Advice: 534 Patrick Estate Rd, Patrick Estate
Bushfire warning level: ADVICE
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Patrick Estate.  

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 2.50pm Friday 6 December, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Patrick Estate Road, Patrick Estate.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
•    Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
•    If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
•    If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
•    Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
•    If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
•    Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
•    Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
•    Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
•    Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
•    Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
•    Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:
•    Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)
•    Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;
•    Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:
•    For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety
•    For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.
 

Information: Unnamed Lockyer Waters Rd, Lockyer Waters
There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response Date: 6/12/2019, 2:22 PM
Vehicles on Scene: 0
Vehicles on Route: 1
Last Update: 6/12/2019, 3:09 PM

Information: 2 Ivan Lane, Ironbark
There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response Date: 6/12/2019, 2:41 PM
Vehicles on Scene: 0
Vehicles on Route: 0
Last Update: 6/12/2019, 2:43 PM
 

Information: Hecks Rd, Glamorgan Vale There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response Date: 6/12/2019, 3:21 PM
Vehicles on Scene: 0
Vehicles on Route: 0
Last Update: 6/12/2019, 3:22 PM

