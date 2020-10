Six firefighter crews are at the scene of a house fire in Minden on Wednesday morning.

Six firefighter crews are at the scene of a house fire in Minden on Wednesday morning.

SIX firefighter crews are at the scene of a house fire in Minden.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived at 6.15am with the home on Green Valley Rd “well involved” in flames.

Firefighters remain on scene dampening down hot spots on the single-storey, low rise timber building.

Police are also on the scene and paramedics remain on standby.

As of yet, no one has required assessment or treatment.