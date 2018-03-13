Six bizarre driving crimes that caught people out

Driving with your pet on your lap is against the law

Driving with your pet on your lap is against the law Contributed

MORE than 400 Queensland motorists have been fined for having an arm or leg outside of a vehicle, 170 drivers had been fined for having an animal on their lap, and 113 pedestrians had obstructed a vehicle during a 12-month period.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said it was a timely reminder to motorists who mistakenly believed police didn't monitor minor breaches of the law.

"Obviously, there are many motorists copping fines for breaking rules they may not be aware of," Ms Ritchie said.

"These road rules may seem insignificant to some but they're in place to keep all road users safe."

Ms Ritchie said warning devices had also caused confusion, with 66 cyclists issued an infringement notice for riding a bike without a bell and 52 drivers received a fine for improperly honking their horn.

"While it might seem friendly to beep your horn to say hello or goodbye, you legally can only use your horn to 'warn' others," she said.

Ms Ritchie said while it should be obvious a cyclist should not carry others on a bicycle, six people were caught out.

"Ignorance of road rules isn't a valid excuse so we urge everyone to refresh their knowledge, whether they're a cyclist, a pedestrian, a driver or a passenger."

Fined

1. 170 drivers fined for having an animal on their lap

2. 400 drivers fined for having an arm or leg outside of a vehicle

3. 113 pedestrians fined for obstructing a vehicle

4. 66 cyclists issued an infringement notice for riding a bike without a bell

5. 52 drivers fined for "improperly honking" their horn

6. 6 caught carrying another person on their bicycle