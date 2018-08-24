Antoniolli to stand trial on seven counts of fraud

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli will stand trial on seven counts of fraud next month.

Antoniolli did not appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today when the seven counts of fraud, and the breach of bail were mentioned before Brisbane magistrate Anthony Gett.

Six days have been set aside to hear evidence in the defended hearing.

Charged in May by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission, Antoniolli, 47, intends to fight the charges.

Lawyer Dan Rogers represented Antoniolli who will be defended by counsel at his trial.

Mr Rogers said counsel was yet to read the brief.

Sarah Farnden, from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the brief of evidence held two folders of documents and also comprised of emails. There will also be audio visual evidence.

"Is it going to be a heavy documents trial?" queried Mr Gett. "It is," confirmed Ms Farnden.

The seven fraud charges relate to alleged offences occurring between May 2016 and August 2016; October to November 2012; October 2011 to December 2011; September 2013; and between August and September 2014.

A list of Crown witnesses scheduled to give evidence was filed with the court by Ms Farnden.

Mr Gett set down the matter down at Ipswich from September 17 to September 24.

Antoniolli's bail was enlarged.