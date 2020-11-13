Six days of no local cases in NSW

NSW has achieved six days of zero community transmission, while one infection was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Deputy chief health officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said two previous cases were excluded after "further assessment".

But he reminded residents to remain vigilant, particularly in Mole Vale, Rouse Hill and Bowral areas where traces of COVID-19 have been detected in sewage.

No cases of locally acquired #COVID19 were diagnosed in NSW in the 24 hrs to 8pm last night. 1 case was reported in an overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, & 2 previously confirmed cases have been excluded after further testing bringing total number of cases in NSW to 4,293. pic.twitter.com/Ejjz9OGUJV — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) November 13, 2020

Everyone in these areas is urged to immediately get tested, even if they have the mildest of symptoms, he said.

"While detection of the virus in sewage samples could reflect the presence of older cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in these areas, NSW Health is concerned there could be other active cases in the local community in people who have not been tested and who might incorrectly assume their symptoms are simply a cold," Dr McAnulty added.

There were 18,941 tests reported to 8pm Thursday, compared with 23,236 during the previous 24 hours.

