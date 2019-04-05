Six days equals a thousand dollars

Rachel McCabe from Riverlink presents Vanessa Chan with her $1000 gift voucher along with QT General Manager David Box

THE benefits of subscribing to your local paper are endless.

Not only are you supporting a local business and keeping journalists in our city, but you can also walk away with a tidy sum of cash.

Just ask Vanessa Chan, who recently subscribed to The Queensland Times website to find out more about the Springfield rail line extension, which automatically got her in the draw, along with all subscribers, for a $1000 Riverlink Gift Voucher.

Vanessa was a subscriber for just six days when her name came out of the barrel.

"I thought it was a joke at first because when the QT rang it was my birthday and I realised that I had taken out a subscription," Ms Chan said. "I was keen to what the article said about the rail line.

"I plan to either get myself a TV or put it towards a trip I'm planning to take with some friends in Belgium and Germany. We plan to go to a big music festival later in the year, twenty of us, so it should be fun.

"I like to support local news."

As part of the prize, the QT also donated $500 to Vanessa's chosen charity, Ipswich Hospice.

Elizabeth Davis is the Director at Ipswich Hospice and says the money will go towards improving facilities.

"Ipswich Hospice receives a percentage of their funding from the government, the rest we rely on fundraising, grants, and donations to cover the necessary operational costs," Ms Davis said.

"At the moment we are focused on a refurbishment project for the Guest Wing, so the money received from this donation will be allocated towards updating the seven rooms plus the family room. We are planning on new floors, some new furniture and new TV's with Netflix to make the rooms even more home like for the men and women using the services of Hospice.

"All donations are greatly appreciated and allow us to continue to provide a high quality of care to those in need within the Ipswich and West Moreton community. "

