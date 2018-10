Ashleigh Howarth Full Profile Login to follow

EACH week the Ipswich Advertiser prints the pictures of adorable animals which are currently waiting to be adopted from the RSPCA Wacol Campus.

There are hundreds of animals who are desperately waiting for a loving owner to come in and take them home.

Here are six cuties who are looking for their forever home.

To see more animals, log onto the RSPCA website at https://www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt.