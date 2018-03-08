Six cattle killed in ‘freak’ lightning strike

Dead cattle at a Beaudesert farm after they were struck by lightning. Photo: Supplied

SIX cattle were found lying dead in a straight row after a freak lightning strike at a property west of the Gold Coast last week.

Grazier Derek Shirley came across the bizarre scene on his 250 acre Beaudesert property just days after heavy rain and lightning lashed the region.

Mr Shirley believes the fatal lightning strike took place just after 6pm on Monday, February 26.

"I remember hearing a big bang sound but didn't really think much of it," Mr Shirley said.

It wasn't until the rain had cleared by the following Wednesday that Mr Shirley was able to access the paddock where the cattle were located.

"We found them all lying in a straight row along the fence line. You could run a ruler over them," he said.

"It makes you realise how dangerous it is to be outside during lightning.

"We're lucky it didn't happen to any of us or our neighbours."

Three adult cows and three calves were killed in the freak act of nature, costing the 66-year-old grazier about $10,000 in losses.

He said the cattle were most likely standing "tail to tail" along the fence line trying to avoid the rain when the lightning struck.

"We had about 25mm of rain that night so they would have been in water or wet ground," Mr Shirley said.

"These cattle weigh about 500 or 600 kilos and (the lightning strike) just flattened them.

"Some were thrown halfway through the fence."

While it was the first time Mr Shirley had ever seen lightning strike livestock, there have been rare instances of it happening both in Australia and around the world.

The largest recorded number of livestock killed by a single bolt of lightning is 68 at a dairy farm in Dorrigo, NSW in 2005.