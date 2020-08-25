Six active investigations into councillor conduct

Over the last financial year, the Office of the Independent Assessor received 18 complaints related to Ipswich City Council.

Over the last financial year, the Office of the Independent Assessor received 18 complaints related to Ipswich City Council.

THERE are currently six active investigations into the conduct of Ipswich councillors by the State Government's council watchdog.

The Office of the Independent Assessor received 1030 complaints during the 2019-20 financial year across 55 Queensland councils, with 132 active investigations.

The public submitted 43 per cent of these and 42 per cent came from the local government sector.

Over the last financial year, the OIA received 27 complaints related to Ipswich City Council.

Eighteen of those were from the fourth quarter of the year, which is the first full quarter since the Ipswich council was reinstated in March.

"Care should always be taken in drawing inferences on the volume of complaints," independent assessor Kathleen Florian said.

LOCAL NEWS: TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

"While a high number could point to a problem, it could equally indicate a focus on identifying and reporting matters by the council or the community."

After this year's local government elections, the OIA reviewed 85 cases involving councillors who did not return to office to assess whether pursing the matters remained in the public interest.

As a result, 57 matters were either dismissed or subject to no further action.

It was decided there was still a strong public interest in progressing the other 28.

The OIA said in February it could "revisit" investigations into former councillors if they were re-elected but would not say exactly who the investigations involved.

Of the council sacked in 2018, veteran councillors Paul Tully and Sheila Ireland were returned to power.

Independent assessor Kathleen Florian

There is no suggestion either of them are under investigated.

"In the interests of fairness and natural justice the OIA cannot confirm the details of the complaints or investigations at least until they are finalised, as some allegations may not be substantiated," Ms Florian said.

"Councillors are not identified when the allegation against them is not substantiated."

As of June 30 this year, there were six active investigations into Ipswich City Council.

A three-month amnesty for first-time mayors and councillors in relation to complaints about alleged misconduct or inappropriate conduct, except when the matter is 'serious', ended on August 5.

By the end of June, this was used in 18 cases involving 18 councillors.

"While the OIA has observed indicators of a strengthening integrity culture overall, it may be the case that further legislative amendments are needed to ensure consistent standards are transparently applied across local government when it comes to inappropriate conduct," Ms Florian said.

READ MORE: Hospital staff in quarantine after COVID contact

"Alternatively, councils could themselves act to ensure that objectivity and integrity prevail by discussing these issues as a council and resolving to deal consistently with them moving forward.

"The OIA is currently identifying a panel of external investigators who come with a good reputation and reasonable price tag and may be of use to local governments in quickly, independently and consistently investigating matters particularly where they involve inappropriate conduct complaints by one councillor against another or complaints against a mayor."

According to the Ipswich City Council councillor conduct, the OIA has ruled on four complaints since May 28.

One complaint related to a councillor allegedly failing to record their residential property on their current register of interests.

It was dismissed on July 6 as the OIA decided dealing with the matter would be an "unjustifiable use of resources".

The OIA said the councillor has since taken the necessary steps to correct the register of interests to include their residential property and made a copy available on the council's website.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.