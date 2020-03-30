Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Rangers Rugby Union Club president Rohan McPhail.
Ipswich Rangers Rugby Union Club president Rohan McPhail.
Sport

Situation ‘like rain in a cricket match’

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
30th Mar 2020 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ipswich Rangers rugby club president Rohan McPhail said once the pandemic died down it could still be some time before competitions resumed.

He said draws would need to be amended, figures regarding youth participation had to be supplied to Rugby Australia prior to commencement and juniors were normally required to train for four weeks before playing.

“They’ll need at least one or two week grace,” he said.

“Hopefully, it means we will be better prepared when we do start.”

McPhail said a co-ordinated all-encompassing approach was needed to slow the spread of coronavirus and Rangers were happy to comply with any directive aimed at reducing its impact.

He likened the predicament facing those that will make any decision to resume sport Australia wide to rain interrupting a cricket match.

“It rains during the first session and you put the covers on,” he said.

“Then it rains three drops per minute but they won’t let you start playing again until it is 100 per cent gone. How does one code back and another doesn’t. At the moment we have all the different state and government departments acting sporadically.

“Hopefully we get to a point where everyone is on the same page.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

        Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        premium_icon Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        News Man with history of offences against women jailed

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential