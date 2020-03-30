Situation ‘like rain in a cricket match’

Ipswich Rangers rugby club president Rohan McPhail said once the pandemic died down it could still be some time before competitions resumed.

He said draws would need to be amended, figures regarding youth participation had to be supplied to Rugby Australia prior to commencement and juniors were normally required to train for four weeks before playing.

“They’ll need at least one or two week grace,” he said.

“Hopefully, it means we will be better prepared when we do start.”

McPhail said a co-ordinated all-encompassing approach was needed to slow the spread of coronavirus and Rangers were happy to comply with any directive aimed at reducing its impact.

He likened the predicament facing those that will make any decision to resume sport Australia wide to rain interrupting a cricket match.

“It rains during the first session and you put the covers on,” he said.

“Then it rains three drops per minute but they won’t let you start playing again until it is 100 per cent gone. How does one code back and another doesn’t. At the moment we have all the different state and government departments acting sporadically.

“Hopefully we get to a point where everyone is on the same page.”