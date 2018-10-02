Sitting on fence of no use in domestic dispute

IT was a bit like being caught between a rock and a hard place when a man tried to distance himself from a noisy dispute.

Perching himself on top of a 2m fence, the man ended up being charged with trespass.

The fence-sitter this week told Ipswich Magistrates Court he was simply trying to escape violence and not intentionally trespassing.

Antonio Kevin Guarino pleaded guilty to trespass at Springfield Lakes, but attempted to explain his predicament to the magistrate.

Guarino, 35, from Loganlea, said he was visiting a Springfield family on September 4 when an argument broke out between a woman and her former boyfriend.

To avoid the conflict, he ended up on the fence watching, and then in a neighbour's yard.

Prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said police were called at 6pm to Waterside Drive by a neighbour saying there was a violent argument nearby involving a group of people with baseball bats and garden shovels.

The caller told police they overheard threats being made regarding the use of firearms.

Guarino was seen to clamber over a fence into another yard at Laguna Cres.

Const Shelton said police noticed minor damage to mesh along the top of a fence.

Officers later found Guarino hiding in the yard of a Waterside Cres house, with him telling them he did not know the people who lived there.

Guarino told the court he disagreed with the allegation that he ran from police when he heard sirens.

"I was over the fence already," he said.

"She (a female) was beating up this guy. I wanted no part of it.

"I was on the fence.

"The fight was in the front yard.

"I was on parole so I did not want to get involved.

"I was sitting on the fence a good 20 minutes before the cops arrived."

Magistrate David Shepherd fined Guarino $200.