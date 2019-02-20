Sitting just as bad as smoking for your heart health

HEALTH experts believe sitting is just as bad as smoking for your heart.

According to West Moreton Health clinical nurse consultant for cardiac rehabilitation Madonna Prenzler, sedentary lifestyle choices can be just as harmful to your health as regularly lighting up a cigarette.

"We all know the dangers of smoking and the damage it does to your lungs and overall health,” Ms Prenzler said.

"But being inactive can be just as detrimental to your health and can contribute to developing diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney and heart disease.”

In 2018 the cardiac rehabilitation service received 705 referrals to support West Moreton community members who experienced a heart attack, open heart surgery or bypass surgery.

Many cited inactivity as a contributor to their health issues.

"One of the big things people said played a part in them developing heart health issues is that they weren't active or didn't make healthier choices when it came to foods or alcohol,” Ms Prenzler said.

"Our team of nurses, exercise physiologists, pharmacists, social workers, dietitians are here to help people understand what could have led to their heart event and to help teach people how to make healthier choices.

"We take a holistic approach and cover everything from the right, and safe, exercises to do after heart surgery to how to read food labels.

"For people who were inactive prior to their heart issue, it's hard to be excited about exercise, but the team try to keep things fun and interesting so people feel motivated and happy to work out.”

Ms Prenzler said getting involved in community activities like local park runs or walking groups were a great way of keeping your heart health on track.

"You don't need to run a marathon every weekend to keep your heart healthy,” she said.

"Thirty minutes of exercise a day is the gold standard but some activity each day is better than none.

"Walking the dog on the weekend will go a long way in keeping your heart in tip-top shape.”

Help is out there

HEART disease is Australia's biggest killer with 51 people dying every day.

It is a particular problem for Ipswich, with someone dying every two days from a problem with their heart.

Our rate of heart-related hospital admissions of 75 per 10,000 people is significantly higher than the national average of 48 per 10,000 people.

The city's heart disease mortality rate of 87 per 100,000 people also sits above the national average of 68 per 100,000 people.

The West Moreton Health cardiac rehabilitation service aims to provide comprehensive care to adults who have heart conditions.

The service provides a holistic approach to improving cardiac knowledge with the support of clinical nurse educators, dietitians, exercise physiologists, social workers and Indigenous health workers.

It seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of heart disease or heart events, provide education, resources and advice about heart episodes and promote a better sense of health and independence across an individual's life.

The service also has non-hospital alternatives such as community-based and telehealth support, to help increase participation and to help reduce the likelihood of a patient experiencing another cardiac event.

A medical referral is required from either a GP or a cardiac specialist to gain access to the service.

For more information contact the cardiac rehabilitation service on 3413 5878.