Ipswich councillors 'elect' Wayne Wendt as next mayor

FORMER MP and sitting councillor Wayne Wendt has already been chosen by the councillors as the next Ipswich mayor, the QT can reveal.

Sources close to Ipswich City Council have told this paper in the week leading up to Paul Pisasale's resignation, a deal was struck that Cr Wendt would be the heir apparent.

Already councillors Paul Tully and Andrew Antoniolli - who both claim to be considering a tilt at the top job - have said they believe Cr Wendt would make a good leader.

Cr Sheila Ireland also claims to be considering entering the race.

But the QT understands all councillors have been instructed to throw their support behind Cr Wendt's forthcoming nomination.

Cr David Morrison was last week found to have circulated an email inviting people to vote for him in an online poll as preferred mayor.

This was not welcomed by at least one sitting councillor who moved to have the attempt to garner support - via an official email account which may have breached the councillor's Code of Conduct - exposed.

The QT learned of the email via a different source.

According to sources, outgoing mayor Paul Pisasale will also publicly endorse Cr Wendt when he officially lodges his nomination.

Political law expert Graeme Orr, who has seen many Queensland leaders come and go, says selecting a new leader before the current one retires is common.

"It is common to organise a successor," Mr Orr said.

"It would be very surprising if he was thinking about stepping down and hadn't had that conversation with the inner circle about who might want to step up to fit in with the idea of continuity, and to bring some of Pisasale's donors on board.

"It will be interesting to see if Pisasale endorses someone publicly.

"To have spent so much time at the top and not have at least thought about a successor would be odd."

The QT contacted Ipswich councillors for comment.