Site of nine-storey residential tower up for sale

2-6 Pelican St, North Ipswich is on the market. The site had a development application for a nine-storey residential high-rise in place which has now lapsed.

MORE than half an acre of North Ipswich has hit the market, but agents can't put a price on what the site is worth.

The properties at 2, 4 and 6 Pelican St, originally detached housing sites measures 2500sq m. The site has an expired development application for a nine-storey, 58-unit high-rise residential development which includes basement car parking.

FAL Property Group senior sales and leasing executive John Andrew said he had already shopped the site around on the closed market.

"In terms of the buyer groups, we're really targeting developers from all across Queensland and even some nationally as well - we have a national (campaign) also," he said.

"We've put it out to a lot of developers already, we put it out to the developer market before the open market.

"Although I actually believe there's a good chance the buyer could come from someone in the local Ipswich market as well. They know the region and that area better and the nuances of that particular market."

But there's no price tag on the monster site, close to Riverlink and the North Ipswich Reserve, and it's future potential will determine the ultimate sales price.

"It's an offer to purchase campaign ... the owner doesn't want to sway the market with any kind of price," Mr Andrew said.

"We're right at the start of the campaign and we're yet to have any formal offers, we have a few people viewing the paperwork already.

"It depends to a degree on what the end user or developer wants to do, there's the expired development application with the residential tower, but if someone wanted to do something different with it it could be worth more or less."